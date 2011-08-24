Vitter and Landry hold forum on debt, health care & energy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Vitter and Landry hold forum on debt, health care & energy

Federal debt, taxes and healthcare. All were hot topics at a forum this morning held by Senator David Vitter and Congressman Jeff Landry from New Iberia.

The senator and congressman gave their views on reducing the debt, wasteful spending and other issues. But they say their real purpose was to hear from the people.

The auditorium at the Arts and Humanities Center was filled with people anxious to pass along their concerns to Vitter and Landry from New Iberia-- both of whom voted against raising the federal debt ceiling. They say it didn't go far enough.  Said Vitter, "When my family's in tough times, when we have to cut back, when we're looking at the family budget, we start at a whole lot more of a cut than one third of one per cent. When small businesses in Louisiana face tough times in a recession they sure do more than one third of one per cent. And this was less than one third of one per cent over two years."

Said Landry, "We're borrowing forty cents on every dollar and that is a problem in Washington. We don't prioritize. We don't decide what our wants versus our needs are. And it is frustrating, especially when you see money going to countries that dislike us and would like nothing better than to see the United States wiped off the map."

They got an earful from people want congress to deal with debt the way American families do. One man expressed frustration telling the elected officials, "We gotta buy groceries, we gotta pay our bills, insurance costs and all this stuff. We figure out how much we got coming in, how much we can spend. How come you guys can't figure that out down there? I don't understand this! I just don't understand!"

Said another, "Why should I expect anything to be accomplished out of this meeting tomorrow?"

Congressman Charles Boustany who now represents the Lake area was not invited. Vitter says that's because Boustany disagreed with him on the debt bill and he wanted someone who agreed with him at the forum.

A spokesman for Boustany says he was holding his own town meeting in Crowley today. Because of re-districting Boustany and Landry will run against each in the newly drawn District 3, if Landry runs. Landry says he's not decided.

 Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly