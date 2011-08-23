Enforcing school zone speed limits - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Enforcing school zone speed limits

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Louisiana State Police are enforcing school zone speed limits. Sixteen drivers were ticketed for speeding up to speeds of 57 mph.

"We are definitely still having a problem with speeders," Sgt. James Anderson of Louisiana State Police said.

Anderson said it's important to ensure the safety of children, school crossing guards as well as everyone else in the school zone.

The speed limit reduces to 25 mph from 7-9 a.m. and again from 2-4 p.m. Each school zone contains advance warning signs letting drivers know they are approaching a school zone.

Moss Bluff Middle School Crossing Guard Butch Guillory said a lot of the problems on the crosswalks has to do with trying to get people to slow down.

"When they driving over 30 to 40 mph that's a problem," Guillory said.

Guillory said he waits before allowing pedestrians to cross the road.

"I don't let them cross until I'm ready because I want to make sure that vehicle is going to stop," he said.

Anderson noted that Troopers will continue to enforce the reduced speed limits throughout the school year.

"For the sake of our children, slow down," Anderson said.

