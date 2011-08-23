CPSO arrests wife of LC native already arrested for theft

The following is a press release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:



Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On August 22, Debra D. Korkowski, 50, turned herself into the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office on an active warrant stemming from her involvement in unauthorized purchases made by her husband, Mark W. Korkowski, 53, both of Morro Bay, California, using his company-issued credit card.



The initial investigation revealed while employed at F. Miller Construction, Mark Korkowski used his company-issued credit card to purchase furniture, art, a home generator, vehicles, and several other items valued at over $290,000 between May 2009 and April 2011. Korkowski also collected and kept monies totaling approximately $110,000 from scrap iron sales, which was owned by Orion Marine Group (F. Miller Construction).



Korkowski was arrested on August 8 in California on an outstanding warrant out of Calcasieu Parish stemming from the thefts. He was booked into the El Dorado County Jail and was extradited to Calcasieu Correctional Center on August 17 and charged with theft over $1,500. He was released on a $100,000 bond set by Judge Michael Canaday.



Further investigation revealed Debra Korkowski used a $6,000 gift card purchased by her husband with his company-issued credit card to make several purchases from a local furniture store.



During the investigation, a search was conducted at Mark and Debra Korkowski's former residence on River Road, where numerous items purchased on the company credit card, including the $6,000 worth of furniture which Debra Korkowski bought with the gift card, were recovered.



Debra Korkowski was released on August 22 on a $5,000 bond, also set by Judge Canaday.



The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office's investigations are continuing with more arrests possible.