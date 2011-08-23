CPSO arrests wife of LC native already arrested for theft - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO arrests wife of LC native already arrested for theft

The following is a press release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On August 22, Debra D. Korkowski, 50, turned herself into the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office on an active warrant stemming from her involvement in unauthorized purchases made by her husband, Mark W. Korkowski, 53, both of Morro Bay, California, using his company-issued credit card.

The initial investigation revealed while employed at F. Miller Construction, Mark Korkowski used his company-issued credit card to purchase furniture, art, a home generator, vehicles, and several other items valued at over $290,000 between May 2009 and April 2011. Korkowski also collected and kept monies totaling approximately $110,000 from scrap iron sales, which was owned by Orion Marine Group (F. Miller Construction).

Korkowski was arrested on August 8 in California on an outstanding warrant out of Calcasieu Parish stemming from the thefts.  He was booked into the El Dorado County Jail and was extradited to Calcasieu Correctional Center on August 17 and charged with theft over $1,500.  He was released on a $100,000 bond set by Judge Michael Canaday.

Further investigation revealed Debra Korkowski used a $6,000 gift card purchased by her husband with his company-issued credit card to make several purchases from a local furniture store.

During the investigation, a search was conducted at Mark and Debra Korkowski's former residence on River Road, where numerous items purchased on the company credit card, including the $6,000 worth of furniture which Debra Korkowski bought with the gift card, were recovered.

Debra Korkowski was released on August 22 on a $5,000 bond, also set by Judge Canaday.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office's investigations are continuing with more arrests possible.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly