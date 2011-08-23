Lake Charles man accused of machine shop burglary

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

CPSO ARRESTS MAN FOR BURGLARY& THEFT IN PROGRESS

Lake Charles –

During the late night hours of August 22, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Cpl. Robert Trahan was patrolling in Lake Charles, and observed a suspicious truck backed up to a door at a local machine shop.

Upon further investigation, Cpl. Trahan discovered several stolen pieces of scrap metal in the bed of the truck. With assistance from other CPSO patrol units in the area, the driver of the truck, Austin J. Saucier, 18, 1887 Arsene Road, Lot #25, Lake Charles, was apprehended and arrested close to the location of the burglary.

Saucier was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with simple burglary; criminal trespassing; and theft over $500.

All items were recovered and returned to the machine shop.

Judge Michael Canaday set Saucier's bond at $31,000.