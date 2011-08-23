Jefferson, Teammates Meet with Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - LSU starting quarterback Jordan
Jefferson and three teammates have concluded several hours of
meetings in which they were asked to give their recollection of a
bar fight to Baton Rouge police.
Police Sgt. Don Stone says the meetings ended without any
arrests being made or charges being filed.
Offensive lineman Chris Davenport and linebacker Josh Johns were
the first to leave. Jefferson and receiver Jarvis Landry left
nearly an hour later.
Authorities say four people were injured in the fight last
Thursday night, and that one person's injuries were serious enough
that two unspecified players could be arrested on felony battery
charges.
The four players have hired defense attorney Nathan Fisher, who
attended Tuesday's meetings.
Fourth-ranked LSU opens its season against Oregon on Oct. 3 in
Dallas.
