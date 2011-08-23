Jefferson, Teammates Meet with Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - LSU starting quarterback Jordan

Jefferson and three teammates have concluded several hours of

meetings in which they were asked to give their recollection of a

bar fight to Baton Rouge police.

Police Sgt. Don Stone says the meetings ended without any

arrests being made or charges being filed.

Offensive lineman Chris Davenport and linebacker Josh Johns were

the first to leave. Jefferson and receiver Jarvis Landry left

nearly an hour later.

Authorities say four people were injured in the fight last

Thursday night, and that one person's injuries were serious enough

that two unspecified players could be arrested on felony battery

charges.

The four players have hired defense attorney Nathan Fisher, who

attended Tuesday's meetings.

Fourth-ranked LSU opens its season against Oregon on Oct. 3 in

Dallas.