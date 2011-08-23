Hunters and Campers: 2nd Amendment Tax Holiday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hunters and Campers: 2nd Amendment Tax Holiday

BATON ROUGE, LA (KPLC) -

Governor Jindal Urges Hunters, Campers to Take Advantage of 2011 22nd Amendment Tax Holiday

Today, Governor Bobby Jindal urged hunters and campers to take advantage of the 2011 Louisiana Second Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday that runs Friday, September 2 through Sunday, September 4.

 

Governor Jindal said, "This is a great opportunity for all hunters and campers to save money on the equipment they need to enjoy Sportsman's Paradise. The weekend-long event will also bring more customers to our local hunting and sporting stores which will further benefit our businesses and Louisiana's economy."

 

A wide range of supplies is eligible for exemption from all state and local sales taxes.  Eligible items include:

  • Shotguns, rifles, pistols, revolvers or other handguns
  • Ammunition intended to be fired from a gun or firearm
  • Accessories designed to be used for hunting
  • Apparel such as safety gear, camouflage clothing, jackets, hats, gloves, mittens, face masks and thermal underwear for use while hunting
  • Off-road vehicles such as all-terrain vehicles designed for hunting.  The exemption does not apply to golf carts, bikes, motorcycles, tractors, or motor vehicles which may be legally driven on highways

 

In 2009, Governor Jindal signed a bill into law authorizing an annual "sales tax holiday" for the purchase of firearms, ammunition and hunting supplies.

 

Visit revenue.louisiana.gov/secondamendment for more information including the full list of eligible items and special provisions of this sales tax holiday.

