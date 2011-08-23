LSU Players To Meet With Investigators

BATON ROUGE, LA (AP) - LSU starting quarterback Jordan Jefferson and three of his teammates have decided to meet with police at an undisclosed time and location Tuesday.

Police Sgt. Don Stone announced Monday night that the meeting would take place. He says police are keeping details of the meeting secret to ensure the integrity of the investigation.

Police have asked Jefferson, along with offensive lineman Chris Davenport, defensive lineman Josh Johns and receiver Jarvis Landry, to offer their recollection of the fight.

Stone says four people were injured in the fight, none of them players, and one person's injuries were serious enough that two players could face felony battery charges, though he has not said which two.