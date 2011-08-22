Jefferson, Others to Meet with Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - LSU starting quarterback Jordan
Jefferson and three of his teammates have decided to meet with
police at an undisclosed time and location Tuesday.
Police Sgt. Don Stone announced Monday night that the meeting
would take place. He says police are keeping details of the meeting
secret to ensure the integrity of the investigation.
Police have asked Jefferson, along with offensive lineman Chris
Davenport, defensive lineman Josh Johns and receiver Jarvis Landry,
to offer their recollection of the fight.
Stone says four people were injured in the fight, none of them
players, and one person's injuries were serious enough that two
players could face felony battery charges, though he has not said
which two.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.