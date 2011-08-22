Jefferson, Others to Meet with Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - LSU starting quarterback Jordan

Jefferson and three of his teammates have decided to meet with

police at an undisclosed time and location Tuesday.

Police Sgt. Don Stone announced Monday night that the meeting

would take place. He says police are keeping details of the meeting

secret to ensure the integrity of the investigation.

Police have asked Jefferson, along with offensive lineman Chris

Davenport, defensive lineman Josh Johns and receiver Jarvis Landry,

to offer their recollection of the fight.

Stone says four people were injured in the fight, none of them

players, and one person's injuries were serious enough that two

players could face felony battery charges, though he has not said

which two.