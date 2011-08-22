LSU Bar Brawl Update

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The attorney for LSU quarterback Jordan
Jefferson and three of his teammates says he is not aware of any
immediate plans for the players to be interviewed by police about a
bar fight that allegedly involved them.
Police had asked Jefferson, along with offensive lineman Chris
Davenport, defensive lineman Josh Johns and receiver Jarvis Landry,
to offer their recollection of the fight to police Monday morning.
However, Nathan Fisher, the attorney for the players, asked for a
delay.
Police Sgt. Don Stone says such delays are standard and the
players do not have to come in at all. Stone also stresses that
Police chief Dewayne White is not giving LSU players any special
treatment and the investigation of the fight will continue with or
without players' cooperation.
