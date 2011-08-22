LSU Bar Brawl Update

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The attorney for LSU quarterback Jordan

Jefferson and three of his teammates says he is not aware of any

immediate plans for the players to be interviewed by police about a

bar fight that allegedly involved them.

Police had asked Jefferson, along with offensive lineman Chris

Davenport, defensive lineman Josh Johns and receiver Jarvis Landry,

to offer their recollection of the fight to police Monday morning.

However, Nathan Fisher, the attorney for the players, asked for a

delay.

Police Sgt. Don Stone says such delays are standard and the

players do not have to come in at all. Stone also stresses that

Police chief Dewayne White is not giving LSU players any special

treatment and the investigation of the fight will continue with or

without players' cooperation.