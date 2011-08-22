Vitter schedules Wednesday forum for Lake Charles

U.S. Senator David Vitter is scheduled to hold a public meeting to discuss government spending and the nation's debt Wednesday in Lake Charles. In an email sent to constituents Monday, Vitter outlined an agenda that includes appearances by U.S. Rep. Jeff Landry, economist William McBride of the Tax Foundation, and policy analyst Curtis Dubay of the Heritage Foundation.

In the email, Vitter said Wednesday's meeting is part of his pledge to hold town hall meetings in all 64 parishes every Congress.

The following is a press release from Sen. Vitter's office.

Vitter Announces Spending and Debt Forum in Lake Charles on Wednesday

Will also visit CITGO complex, host forum for local businesswomen

(Washington, D.C.) – U.S. Sen. David Vitter today announced that he is hosting a town hall-style spending and debt forum to hear from constituents at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Arts and Humanities Center in Lake Charles. Vitter will be joined on a panel by U.S. Rep. Jeff Landry; William McBride, Ph.D., an economist at the Tax Foundation; and Curtis Dubay, Senior Policy Analyst for Tax Policy at the Heritage Foundation.

"News of the downgrade in our credit rating has created a lot of confusion and unease for many Americans and I'm looking forward to hearing the views of common-sense Louisianans," said Vitter. "I know folks have concerns about how the downgrade will affect interest rates and we'll also discuss proposals to make real debt reducing cuts to federal spending – obviously something that Congress has been reluctant to do."

Vitter opposed the debt limit increase, stating the legislation did not change the spending and debt outlook.

On Tuesday, Vitter will tour and meet with senior management at the CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex in Sulphur.

On Wednesday, in addition to the spending and debt forum, Vitter will host a roundtable forum for invited women business leaders.

U.S. Senator David Vitter

Spending and Debt Forum and Public Schedule

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Tour CITGO and meet with Senior Management

5:00 – 5:30 p.m. CT

4401 Highway 108

Sulphur

Wednesday, August 24, 2011

Businesswomen's Forum

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. CT

Flavin Realty Office

Conference Room

3221 Ryan St.

Lake Charles



Calcasieu Parish Spending and Debt Forum

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Arts and Humanities Center

809 Kirby St.

Lake Charles

Special guest panelists: U.S. Rep. Jeff Landry; William McBride, Ph.D., economist at Tax Foundation; and Curtis Dubay, Senior Policy Analyst for Tax Policy at Heritage Foundation

Vitter has made keeping in touch with Louisiana residents a top priority and is continuing to fulfill his pledge to hold town hall meetings in all 64 parishes every Congress.

