Burton Coliseum renovations planned, starting December 2011

The 35 year old Burton Coliseum will soon get a facelift to the tune of $4.5 million, facility managers said. The venue has never had a major renovation since it first opened in 1976, except for minor repairs.

The project was discussed at last week's Calcasieu Parish Police Jury meeting. Project manager Dean Kelly said funding won't come from direct tax dollars.

Burton Coliseum general manager Jared LeBlue said renovations will include new lighting, roof, exterior changes, as well new boilers and bathroom updates. Access points will also be updated to comply with the American Disabilities Act.

There are also plans to change heating, air conditioning, and ventilation throughout the venue, including the Chalkley Room. Currently, the Chalkley room uses a central HVAC system, which also controls the rest of the coliseum. Plans are in place to have a separate system for the event area.

The project manager expects work to start by December 2011. The completion date for the project is December 2012.

The 6,500 seat facility was built in 1976 and hosts the McNeese basketball teams as well as special events such as rodeos, concerts, and animal expositions.

(The attached video shows an artist's rendering of what the outside of the Burton Coliseum will look like after renovations.)