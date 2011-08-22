DeRidder robbery suspect caught in Alabama

A man accused of robbing a motel in DeRidder on August 2nd has been caught in Alabama, authorities said. Spencer Williams was arrested by Montgomery Police after being accused of trying to rob an outlet store.

Williams was sought in connection with a robbery at 1213 North Pine Street in DeRidder after authorities say he held the clerk at gunpoint and ran away with an undetermined amount of cash. Police said Williams was wearing 3D glasses during the robbery - the kind worn at the movies.

DeRidder Police said Monday as soon as charges in Alabama are addressed, Williams is expected to be extradited to DeRidder to face robbery charges. Bond in Montgomery County Alabama was set at $10,000. Williams' bond in DeRidder has been set at $311,500.