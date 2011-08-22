Boustany tours petroleum reserve, stops in Creole

Congressman Charles Boustany toured the Strategic Petroleum Reserve near Hackberry this morning and is making other stops in the district as well.

Boustany will make a presentation to Thomas McDaniel with MaxBrake Controllers for winning a Lantern Award.

He will also use this opportunity to meet with the Cameron Parish Police Jury. The event will be at the Creole Community Center at 1PM.

