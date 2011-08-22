Another sighting of rare albino dolphin in Cameron

It appears there has been another sighting of that rare pink dolphin in Cameron Parish. Several pictures were sent in Sunday by Robert Odom. No word on where the pictures were taken.

Nicknamed "Pinky" by locals the animal is actually albino, which gives it a pinkish color. The dolphin was first sighted in June 2007 in Cameron swimming in the Calcasieu Ship Channel. Since then there's been a lot of sightings, but only a half dozen or so have been caught on camera.

