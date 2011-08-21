LCFD to help parts of neighboring Cameron Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LCFD to help parts of neighboring Cameron Parish

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The City of Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish will continue efforts to help parts of neighboring Cameron Parish for help in return to keep fire coverage in Deatonville. Cameron Parish already pays the city $1,500,000 for 15 men and two trucks.

The new agreement won't cost any extra money and will help the Big Lake and Grand Lake areas. Lake Charles Fire Chief Keith Murray explains in exchange they'll get help covering parts of Deatonville, which is cut off by two draw bridges. Murray explains the island of Deatonville has a fire station, but is operated by Grand Lake.

"We are still coming to fight the fires. But we need them to respond a truck to have that fire station count on insurance as an established fire station on their fire rating which will drop their fire rating from a class 10 to a class 4, which is an enormous amount of savings. Now in return they've asked us to respond into their run area up to their school which would be to protect their children," said Chief Murray.  

The Lake Charles City Council unanimously agreed and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury also passed the same joint services agreement on Thursday night.

