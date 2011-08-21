HIV drug Truvada administered in Calcasieu Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

HIV drug Truvada administered in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

HIV drug named Truvada administered in Calcasieu Parish as a component of HIV treatment.

The drug has shown to prevent HIV infection in HIV negative gay men. However, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PREP) hasn't yet been done here in southwest Louisiana. A local example would be that the Comprehensive Care Clinic at Moss Regional Hospital has not gotten the okay to use the drug as a prevention method but rather a component of treatment.

CDC just came out with guidelines for PREP earlier this year for HIV negative gay men.  Lesbian and heterosexuals have not been issued CDC guidelines.  In fact, a multinational study that was conducted showed a greater success rate amongst HIV negative gay men - the drug did not work well on women. 

Louisiana is #5 in the nation for HIV infection. And in southwest Louisiana there are roughly a little more than 1000 patients living with HIV. And 66% of those subjects living in Calcasieu Parish. The data was collected as of the end of June 2011.

Five hundred patients in Calcasieu Parish are seen at Comprehensive Care Clinic at W.O. Moss regional medical center.

Medical director of the clinic is Dr. Carlos Choucino (pronounced Cho-seen-yo, everyone knows him as Dr. C). He is pictured.

The clinic sees patients with hepatitis and other infectious diseases as well.

