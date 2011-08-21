Volunteers still needed to help rebuild Millennium Park

Eight months after arson destroyed Millennium Park donations are still rolling in towards the rebuilding effort. While money helps the project become a reality, volunteers are also still needed to actually build the new park.

The rebuild dates are set for October 26-30 and November 2-6. They're looking for skilled carpenters and builders, but say everyone is welcome and they'll find a job for you. If you would like to volunteer or organize a team to volunteer click here.

