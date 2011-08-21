LSU Players Meeting Postponed

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC)- Raycom sister station WAFB is reporting that the meeting scheduled tomorrow morning with four LSU football players and investigators has been postponed.
Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. Don Stone says Nathan Fisher, an attorney representative for the players, has requested 24 hours to review the incident.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.