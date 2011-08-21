LSU Players Meeting Postponed - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LSU Players Meeting Postponed

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC)- Raycom sister station WAFB is reporting that the meeting scheduled tomorrow morning with four LSU football players and investigators has been postponed.

Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. Don Stone says Nathan Fisher, an attorney representative for the players, has requested 24 hours to review the incident.

 

 

