Police Will Interview Four LSU Players

BATON ROUGE, LA (AP) - Baton Rouge police say they want four LSU football players to tell their side of what happened during a bar fight that sent four people to emergency rooms.

Sgt. Donald Stone says quarterback Jordan Jefferson, offensive lineman Chris Davenport, defensive lineman Josh Johns and receiver Jarvis Landry have been asked to come to police headquarters on Monday.

He says police interviewed four people who were treated and released - three for minor injuries and a fourth for a more serious injury that could bring a felony charge of second-degree battery.

Stone emphasizes that the players weren't asked to turn themselves in, but to tell their side of the story. On Saturday, coach Les Miles apologized for the fight, saying a "relatively large group" was involved.