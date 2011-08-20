Two years since eighth victim

Since 2005, eight women have been found dead. Their mysterious deaths all seem to be related. This weekend marked the second anniversary of finding the latest victim's body, and the investigation continues.

Jeff Davis Sheriff Ricky Edwards said no other victims have been connected to the case. Investigators have been looking at attempted murders between New Orleans and Houston to see if they have any similarities to the deaths in Jeff Davis.

"I respect these ladies. They had some series problems in their lives," Edwards said. "We will continue to work for the resolution of these homicides."

Edwards said they are keeping the investigation close and confidential so as to confirm the true information and the false information. He said there have been plenty of leads and follow-ups everyday.

A reward for the case remains at $85,000 and Edwards said if anyone has any leads to call the tip line at 824-6662.

