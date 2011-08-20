Winning ticket bought in Lake Charles remains unclaimed

A winning ticket to the Powerball lottery was purchased in southwest Louisiana and remains unclaimed.



The ticket was purchased from the Valero corner store on Country Club Boulevard on March 23rd in Lake Charles.

The lucky ticket matched four of the five white ball numbers drawn and the red Powerball number. The winning numbers were 5, 15, 26, 28 and 32. The Powerball number was 9.

No one has stepped up to claim the prize.



