Candlelight vigil & funeral planned for Thibodaux boy

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) - A candlelight vigil for a 7-year-old disabled boy who was beheaded and dismembered is planned for Sunday. A funeral for the boy is scheduled for Tuesday. The Comet reports that the vigil will take place at 7 p.m. in Peltier Park in Thibodaux.

Jori Lirette, a wheelchair-user and second-grader with cerebral palsy, was killed a week ago. Police say his father, 30-year-old Jeremiah Wright, confessed to the killing. He was booked with first-degree murder and is being held on $5 million bond in the boy's death.

