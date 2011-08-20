Neighbors helping out Westlake family whose home was destroyed by fire

Citizens of a Westlake neighborhood came together, August 20, 2011 to help clear brush off the land of a family whose home was destroyed by fire.

Belinda Smith and her three sons lost the only home they knew just five days before Christmas 2010. For eight months, Belinda (also known as B.K.) has been relying on friends and family for housing.

Recently, the family was able to purchase a double wide motor home.