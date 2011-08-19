Astros Shutout Giants

HOUSTON (AP) - Wandy Rodriguez pitched eight innings and had a
two-run single to lead the Houston Astros to a 6-0 victory over the
slumping San Francisco Giants on Friday night.
The Astros were leading 2-0 in the sixth inning when Carlos
Corporan hit an RBI single with two outs and Rodriguez followed
with a long single down the right field line on the first pitch
from Ryan Vogelsong (10-3).
The Giants have lost 15 of their last 21 games, including four
of five.
The Astros won their third straight game. Houston had not won
more than two straight games since it had a four-game run May
30-June 2, the longest streak of the season.
Rodriguez (9-9) allowed five hits, struck out eight and walked
two. It was his third eight-inning performance of the season.
