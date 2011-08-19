Astros Shutout Giants

HOUSTON (AP) - Wandy Rodriguez pitched eight innings and had a

two-run single to lead the Houston Astros to a 6-0 victory over the

slumping San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

The Astros were leading 2-0 in the sixth inning when Carlos

Corporan hit an RBI single with two outs and Rodriguez followed

with a long single down the right field line on the first pitch

from Ryan Vogelsong (10-3).

The Giants have lost 15 of their last 21 games, including four

of five.

The Astros won their third straight game. Houston had not won

more than two straight games since it had a four-game run May

30-June 2, the longest streak of the season.

Rodriguez (9-9) allowed five hits, struck out eight and walked

two. It was his third eight-inning performance of the season.