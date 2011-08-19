State leaders attend Legis-Gator luncheon

Several state leaders attended the Chamber SWLA's sixth annual Legis-Gator luncheon, which was held on Friday afternoon at L'Auberge du Lac in Lake Charles.

The luncheon honored lawmakers who were responsible for helping to keep Lake Charles and Lafayette in the same congressional district.

Many of the speakers also addressed economic issues plaguing the state and nation.

Congressman Jeff Landry, who may face-off with fellow Republican Congressman Charles Boustany next year due to redistricting, took the opportunity to introduce himself to a new audience in Southwest Louisiana and explained why he voted against lifting the nation's debt ceiling.

"Like most of you I recognize that our nation's future is more important than some short-term Washington deal," said Landry. "We need to cap future spending and we need a balance budget amendment to the Constitution."

Boustany said his focus was on helping to fix the nation's problems.

"Right now I'm focused on taking care of the problems that are facing our country and district," said Boustany. "[We're] working hard every single day on behalf of the good people here and we'll be ready whenever election time comes."

Gov. Bobby Jindal closed the luncheon with a speech focused on how his policies have helped the Louisiana economy.

"Our unemployment rate here in Louisiana is going down, more private sector jobs are being created, even while other states are struggling, even while our national economy is struggling," said Jindal.

More than 750 people attended the event.

