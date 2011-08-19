LSU's Jefferson Alleged to be Involved in Bar Fight

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Police are investigating allegations

that LSU quarterback Jordan Jefferson and unidentified teammates

were involved in a fight outside a Baton Rouge bar early Friday

morning.

Baton Rouge Police Sgt. Donald Stone said witnesses claimed

Jefferson and other players were involved in a fight outside

Shady's bar around 2 a.m., but investigators hadn't substantiated

that allegation or spoken to Jefferson.

Stone said four people suffered minor injuries in the fight and

took themselves to local hospitals, but Jefferson wasn't one of

them.

Nobody was immediately arrested or charged in the case.

Jefferson is the projected starting quarterback on a team

expected to compete for a national championship this season.

A LSU spokesman said the school is aware of the allegations and

head coach Les Miles is gathering more information.