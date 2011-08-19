LSU's Jefferson Alleged to be Involved in Bar Fight

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Police are investigating allegations
that LSU quarterback Jordan Jefferson and unidentified teammates
were involved in a fight outside a Baton Rouge bar early Friday
morning.
Baton Rouge Police Sgt. Donald Stone said witnesses claimed
Jefferson and other players were involved in a fight outside
Shady's bar around 2 a.m., but investigators hadn't substantiated
that allegation or spoken to Jefferson.
Stone said four people suffered minor injuries in the fight and
took themselves to local hospitals, but Jefferson wasn't one of
them.
Nobody was immediately arrested or charged in the case.
Jefferson is the projected starting quarterback on a team
expected to compete for a national championship this season.
A LSU spokesman said the school is aware of the allegations and
head coach Les Miles is gathering more information.
