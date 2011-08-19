Woman indicted for child abuse of a blood relative

A Lake Charles woman previously arrested in March of 2010 and charged with child abuse has now been indicted for another charge of child abuse. This time the charges are for a victim that was a blood relative of the accused.



Jaime Day of Lake Charles was previously facing 25 counts of cruelty to a juvenile and 2 counts of second degree cruelty to a juvenile.



At the time of the initial arrest a nine year old boy was taken from the home. Additionally two other children, a four and a six year old boy, were removed from the home.



This recent indictment relates to one of the children taken from the home that is a blood relative of Day.



