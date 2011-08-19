UPDATE: 3 yr old fights fast-acting rare blood disease

If an overweight child slims down before puberty, the risk of type 2 diabetes seems to slide away with the lost pounds.More >>
Self-administered magnetic pulses from a hand-held device may help head off debilitating migraines, researchers report.More >>
A new stem cell transplant might help preserve or even restore vision being lost to the dry form of age-related macular degeneration, a new pilot clinical trial has shown.More >>
Babies who contract Zika virus early in infancy should have long-term monitoring, a new animal study suggests.More >>
Science says you can get your coffee buzz without fear of cancer, so experts say you can forget that recent controversial California law.More >>
