UPDATE: 3 yr old fights fast-acting rare blood disease

Hayden McCuistion, 3, is still battling a rare blood disease, HLH, and until recently was being treated at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, La. According to Hayden's Aunt Shari Eder, he will be moved Friday to a Cincinnati hospital where HLH specialists can better treat the disease.

To read Hayden's full story look under More on the Web on the right side of the screen.