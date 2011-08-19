UPDATE: 3 yr old fights fast-acting rare blood disease - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: 3 yr old fights fast-acting rare blood disease

Hayden McCuistion, 3, is still battling a rare blood disease, HLH, and until recently was being treated at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, La. According to Hayden's Aunt Shari Eder, he will be moved Friday to a Cincinnati hospital where HLH specialists can better treat the disease.

