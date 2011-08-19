Nathaniel Bates arrested in Houston

Houston, TX (KPLC) - The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office says they have arrested Nathaniel Bates. He was arrested at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning at his father's house in Houston.

He's wanted on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Brian LaFleur on Friday August 19. The shooting took place in the parking lot outside an apartment complex near Crowley. Sheriff Wayne Melancon says a fight led to the shooting.

More details will be released later in the day.

