CPPJ receives national honor for drug card program - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPPJ receives national honor for drug card program

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has been honored by the National Association of Counties for its prescription drug card program.

The program is aimed at saving parish residents money on their prescription medications, specifically those not covered by insurance.

The way it works: residents of Calcasieu Parish pick up a discount card at participating pharmacies, present the card to the pharmacist and can instantly save -- on average -- 25 percent on their purchase.

Since it started in 2009, more than 1,200 parish residents have taken advantage of the program, saving in total more than $658,000.

That makes Calcasieu Parish third in the nation for the card's use.

"This important program that the police jury is proud to offer to the people of Calcasieu Parish provides definite benefits to our residents at no cost to them and to us as a government agency," said Claude Syas, Police Juror, Dist. 4. "Knowing that on many occasions this savings card has been responsible for providing vital medication to our loved ones in the community validates the need for this program to remain active in Calcasieu Parish."

The parish received the honor at the National Association of Counties' recent conference.

For more information about the program and to see a list of participating pharmacies, visit the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's website.

