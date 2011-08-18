Gaming Board votes in favor of casino license transfer - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Gaming Board votes in favor of casino license transfer

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Louisiana Gaming Control Board members voted in favor of gaming license transfer for Isle of Capri Inc. gambling riverboat The Crown for a group in Bossier City.

This allows the plans for the riverboat to become part of a new casino in the Shreveport/Bossier City market. The plans will be voted on by voters in Bossier Parish on November 19 to determine whether or not residents want the riverboat to move to their area.

The Crown riverboat, currently at Isle of Capri Casino in Lake Charles is the lowest performing riverboat casino in the state. It is planned to be a part of a new casino resort that will be built with a Margaritaville theme, if the vote passes.

Principle Co-owner of the new casino plans Paul Alanis said the addition of the riverboat to the Margaritaville casino will be great for Bossier Parish.

"I believe this project which we are proposing…is an enormously exciting, refreshing and compelling one that will breathe new life into a stagnant Shreveport/Bossier City gaming market. One that has not seen anything new or any appreciable capital investment for over a decade," Alanis said.

Isle of Capri Inc. said if residents of Bossier vote against the riverboat casino, no transfer will take place. However, what would happen to the riverboat if the vote was negative was not mentioned.

The Crown riverboat is one of two riverboats at the Isle of Capri. The second, The Grand Palais will continue operating in Lake Charles.

All rights reserved. KPLC 2011.

