Lake Charles PD arrests four on sex crime related offenses

The following is a news release from Lake Charles Police Department:

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) Through investigative process, Detectives with the Lake Charles Police Department Sex Crimes unit obtained four (4) arrest warrants for sex related offenses.



Warrants are for:

Jason Christophe, 31, from Gerstner Memorial Boulevard for obscenity (felony count). The bond is set at $5000.00.

Ernest James Hudson, age 17, from Monroe Street for Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. The bond is set at $5000.00.

Javante Demond Kelly, age 18, from 9th Street for misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. The bond is set at $5000.00.

Gary Glenn Obrien, age 25, from North Simmons Street for Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. The bond is set at $10000.00.

The sex crime unit along with members of LCPD S.W.A.T. team executed the arrest warrants on August 17th, 2011. All arrests were made without incident.

The charges White and Obrien were arrested for are felonies. If convicted, they could result in jail time plus mandatory reporting as sex offenders.

Hudson and Kelly, if convicted, may not have to be required to register.