Astros Nip Cubs Again

HOUSTON (AP) - Matt Downs hit a go-ahead two-run single, Mark
Melancon wriggled out of a jam in the ninth inning
and the Houston Astros beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Wednesday to
take the series between the worst teams in the National League
Central.
Brian Bogusevic, who hit a game-winning
grand slam for Houston on Tuesday night, had a two-run double in
the third inning against Casey Coleman (2-5), who was recalled from
Triple-A Iowa to replace Carlos Zambrano in the rotation.
Bud Norris (6-8) pitched five innings for his first win since
July 6, and Melancon closed it out for his 12th save after the Cubs
put runners on first and third with none out in the ninth.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.