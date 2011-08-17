Astros Nip Cubs Again

HOUSTON (AP) - Matt Downs hit a go-ahead two-run single, Mark

Melancon wriggled out of a jam in the ninth inning

and the Houston Astros beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Wednesday to

take the series between the worst teams in the National League

Central.

Brian Bogusevic, who hit a game-winning

grand slam for Houston on Tuesday night, had a two-run double in

the third inning against Casey Coleman (2-5), who was recalled from

Triple-A Iowa to replace Carlos Zambrano in the rotation.

Bud Norris (6-8) pitched five innings for his first win since

July 6, and Melancon closed it out for his 12th save after the Cubs

put runners on first and third with none out in the ninth.