City Council gives Mardi Gras Boardwalk extension

It wouldn't be a Lake Charles City Council meeting if they didn't talk about proposed lakefront development. The Mardi Gras Boardwalk project was in question Wednesday night. The City has been working with the group for over a year and a half and is being asked to give them more time to agree on entering into a lease.

"Why would we give them that time? If they don't have their steps in order - why are we giving them this time," asked Councilman Rodney Geyen.

The group is interested in transforming the land just north of Veteran's Memorial Park to a mixed-use development. The proposal include shops, restaurants, residential condos and an amphitheater for entertainment just to name a few of the attractions.

According to City Attorney Billy Loftin the original proposed lease didn't work for the group. In the last six weeks they've hired an attorney and contractor to work things out and hope to have an alternative in the near future. Councilman Stuart Weatherford asked to give them an extension until September 21st.

"We've heard this before... sounds all too familiar. What I am asking is what happens after September 21st if nothing has happened? What are we going to do about it," said Geyen.

"We can't keep stringing them along. I guess get on or get off," said Councilman Dana Carl Jackson.

After further discussion the council unanimously agreed to the give Mardi Gras Boardwalk, LLC five more weeks. The item comes back before the council on September 21st.

Meanwhile you'll remember the City Council is looking to hire a firm to market the lakefront. Moving forward Wednesday night the council formed a 7 member committee consisting of council members and other stakeholders to make recommendation to select a firm for the job. The following will serve on the committee:

Stuart Weatherford, City Council

Dana Jackson, City Council

Marshall Simien, City Council

Lori Marinovich, LC Downtown Development Director

John Cardone, LC City Administrator

Billy Loftin, LC City Attorney

Jonald Walker, LC Downtown Development Chairman

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.