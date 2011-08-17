City Council gives Mardi Gras Boardwalk extension - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

City Council gives Mardi Gras Boardwalk extension

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It wouldn't be a Lake Charles City Council meeting if they didn't talk about proposed lakefront development. The Mardi Gras Boardwalk project was in question Wednesday night. The City has been working with the group for over a year and a half and is being asked to give them more time to agree on entering into a lease.

"Why would we give them that time? If they don't have their steps in order - why are we giving them this time," asked Councilman Rodney Geyen.

The group is interested in transforming the land just north of Veteran's Memorial Park to a mixed-use development. The proposal include shops, restaurants, residential condos and an amphitheater for entertainment just to name a few of the attractions.

According to City Attorney Billy Loftin the original proposed lease didn't work for the group. In the last six weeks they've hired an attorney and contractor to work things out and hope to have an alternative in the near future. Councilman Stuart Weatherford asked to give them an extension until September 21st.

"We've heard this before... sounds all too familiar. What I am asking is what happens after September 21st if nothing has happened? What are we going to do about it," said Geyen.  

"We can't keep stringing them along. I guess get on or get off," said Councilman Dana Carl Jackson.  

After further discussion the council unanimously agreed to the give Mardi Gras Boardwalk, LLC five more weeks. The item comes back before the council on September 21st.

Meanwhile you'll remember the City Council is looking to hire a firm to market the lakefront. Moving forward Wednesday night the council formed a 7 member committee consisting of council members and other stakeholders to make recommendation to select a firm for the job. The following will serve on the committee:
Stuart Weatherford, City Council
Dana Jackson, City Council
Marshall Simien, City Council
Lori Marinovich, LC Downtown Development Director
John Cardone, LC City Administrator
Billy Loftin, LC City Attorney
Jonald Walker, LC Downtown Development Chairman

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly