August 17, 2011 - Raymond Arsement

Raymond Arsement has many memories of Vietnam. One of the most vivid is when the North Vietnamese rigged an explosive on the back of a woman serving Military Police with soft drinks.

"Somebody tied a grenade to her back," said Arsement. "Gave her 3 or 4 Cokes. She served the Mps on a convoy. After they bought a Coke, she pulled a string and it blew her up and the two Mps."

Arsement served for a little over a year in Vietnam, after having joined the Army back in 1956. The career military man knew what he had to do when he retired in 1979.

"When I got back, I wanted to help the veterans. And at the same time, I was in Agent Orange. And I started getting problems from the Agent Orange."

Arsement developed cancer and has been receiving treatments ever since. He is a past commander of the D-A-V and now assists veterans across the state.

"Every first Thursday of the month, we have from 8 o'clock in the morning until 4 in the afternoon. We do claims for any veteran. You do not have to belong to the DAV. Just any veteran that needs help. We're there to help them."

Arsement says volunteers will even help file medical claims for local veterans.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.