Astros Edge Cubs

HOUSTON (AP) - Pinch hitter Brian Bogusevic hit a grand slam in
the ninth inning to propel the Houston Astros to 6-5 win over the
Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night and break a season-long seven game
losing streak.
J.B. Shuck singled with one out in the ninth off closer Carlos
Marmol (2-4) before advancing to second on a wild pitch. Clint
Barmes singled and Matt Downs drew a walk to load the bases and
bring up Bogusevic.
Houston reliever Aneury Rodriguez (1-4) struck out one in 2-3
innings for the win.
Kerry Wood pitched a scoreless eighth before Marmol blew his
eighth save.
Tyler Colvin hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Aramis
Ramirez added a solo shot in the eighth as the Cubs built a 5-2
lead.
