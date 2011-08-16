Astros Edge Cubs

HOUSTON (AP) - Pinch hitter Brian Bogusevic hit a grand slam in

the ninth inning to propel the Houston Astros to 6-5 win over the

Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night and break a season-long seven game

losing streak.

J.B. Shuck singled with one out in the ninth off closer Carlos

Marmol (2-4) before advancing to second on a wild pitch. Clint

Barmes singled and Matt Downs drew a walk to load the bases and

bring up Bogusevic.

Houston reliever Aneury Rodriguez (1-4) struck out one in 2-3

innings for the win.

Kerry Wood pitched a scoreless eighth before Marmol blew his

eighth save.

Tyler Colvin hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Aramis

Ramirez added a solo shot in the eighth as the Cubs built a 5-2

lead.