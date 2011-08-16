Saints' Changing Line

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - Drew Brees is coming to grips with the fact

that a couple familiar faces will be missing from the table when he

joins the offensive line for dinner each week.

That also means two new starters among the five guys protecting

Brees on every play, a change that doesn't necessarily worry the

Saints quarterback, but does have his attention.

Brees says chemistry among the five linemen is crucial and often

takes longer to develop than at other position groups.

New Orleans lost former starting center Jonathan Goodwin in free

agency and on Monday released five-year starting right tackle Jon

Stinchcomb.

Newly acquired veteran Olin Kreutz will take over at center,

while either veteran reserve Zach Strief or 2010 second-round pick

Charles Brown will play right tackle.