Four arrested for possession of child pornography

The following is from a press release issued by Louisiana State Police Troop D:

LAKE CHARLES, LA – Today, investigators with the Lake Charles field office of the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office conducted four separate search warrants at residences in Calcasieu Parish and Jefferson Davis Parish.

The warrants were the result of Operation Child Watch investigations initiated earlier this year involving child pornography downloaded onto computers owned by these individuals. Arrested were 24-year-old Aaron Williams of Sulphur, 50-year-old Michael Gleason of Lake Charles, 70-year-old Daniel R. Boone of Iowa, LA, and a 15-year-old juvenile from Westlake.

All four were charged with pornography involving juveniles. Williams and Gleason were booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center. Boone was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail. The juvenile was released to the custody of his parent.

The mission of Operation Child Watch is to rescue children from the potential abuse of child predators by targeting those individuals with sexually explicit images and/or videos on their computers. The Louisiana State Police will continue our efforts to safeguard children whenever possible in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies.