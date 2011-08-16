Saints at Cobbs to Running Back Stable

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - The Saints have added running back Patrick

Cobbs to their roster, three days after running back Joique Bell

left New Orleans' preseason opener with a knee injury.

Cobbs, who starred in college at North Texas, has spent five

seasons in the NFL, appearing in 54 games with Miami.

Cobbs' agent, Lance Riddle, says his client signed a one-year

contract and joined the Saints on Tuesday.

Cobbs has made three NFL starts. His best season was 2008, when

he carried 12 times for 88 yards and had 19 receptions for 275

yards.

The Saints have said Bell has a strained posterior cruciate

ligament and the timetable for his return is unclear.