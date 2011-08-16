Saints at Cobbs to Running Back Stable

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - The Saints have added running back Patrick
Cobbs to their roster, three days after running back Joique Bell
left New Orleans' preseason opener with a knee injury.
Cobbs, who starred in college at North Texas, has spent five
seasons in the NFL, appearing in 54 games with Miami.
Cobbs' agent, Lance Riddle, says his client signed a one-year
contract and joined the Saints on Tuesday.
Cobbs has made three NFL starts. His best season was 2008, when
he carried 12 times for 88 yards and had 19 receptions for 275
yards.
The Saints have said Bell has a strained posterior cruciate
ligament and the timetable for his return is unclear.
