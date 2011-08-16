DeRidder bank robbed, suspect left on bicycle

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - A man seen leaving on a bicycle is being sought by authorities after robbing a branch of the First National Bank Tuesday. It happened just after 11am at a branch on US 190.

DeRidder Police Chief John Gott said a white man walked into the bank carrying what appeared to be a bomb, demanded money, and left on a bicycle. Authorities won't say how much cash the man was able to take.

Police said a bicycle matching the description of the getaway bike was found three blocks away from the bank Tuesday afternoon.

The man was seen wearing sunglasses and a white cloth over his face. Witness described him as 25 to 40 years old. He was wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a dark colored shirt and was carrying a black bag.

First National Bank CEO John Fusilier said his employees were prepared for an incident like Tuesdays.

"The employees are doing fine they performed their job according to the way we train in the event of a robbery. No one was hurt. Everything is fine as much as it can be in this situation," Fusilier said.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police were at the bank Tuesday with a special robot that was used to check on the suspected bomb device. Sgt. James Anderson with State Police said the bomb was rendered safe.

The bank remained closed Tuesday afternoon while investigators continue to work but is scheduled to reopen Wednesday.

"It's going to be business as usual. We will open this branch Wednesday and all of the other locations are currently open, but things will go on as normal tomorrow," said Fusilier.

Anyone with information related to the bank robbery can call DeRidder Police at (337) 462-8911 or Crimestoppers at (337) 462-8918.