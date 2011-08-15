Cubs Edge Astros

HOUSTON (AP) - Geovany Soto had three hits and two RBIs and

Kerry Wood earned his first save in over a year as the Chicago Cubs

won for the 12th time in 15 games with a 4-3 win over the Houston

Astros Monday night.

Rodrigo Lopez (4-3) pitched an effective 5 1-3 innings, allowing

two earned runs and the bullpen held on for Chicago. Wood's last

save came on June 29, 2010 against Toronto while he was with

Cleveland, but he had his club record tying streak of eight

straight strikeouts dating back to Aug. 5 broken by Jason Michaels,

who flew out to begin the ninth. Wood struck out the last two

batters.

Henry Sosa (0-2) allowed four runs on seven hits with six

strikeouts in six innings for Houston, which has dropped seven in a

row and 10 of their last 11.