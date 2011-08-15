Judge Patricia Minaldi rules in Cameron Re-districting case

The October police jury elections in Cameron will go on as planned.

That's the bottom line from the Judge Patricia Minaldi's ruling in a federal lawsuit over the parish's redistricting plan...

The suit claimed the redistricting plan was unfair by having too many people in some police jury districts--and too few people in other districts....

But Judge Minaldi cited the parish's unique geography, transportation issues, and the impact of Hurricane Ike for allowing the redistricting plan to stand.

But she did order that the police jury elected this fall work with a special master appointed by the court to reduce malapportionment in the future.

Copyright 2011.KPLC.All rights reserved.