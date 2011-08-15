Lake Charles man arrested for stealing seafood

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

On August 9, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a local restaurant in reference to an employee stealing food.

During the investigation detectives reviewed surveillance video from inside the restaurant which revealed employee Gregory S. Thibodeaux, 33, 1900 Prejean Drive, Apt. # E80, Lake Charles, stealing approximately 50 pounds of shrimp, valued at over $300.

When questioned by CPSO detectives, Thibodeaux confirmed to stealing the 50 pounds of shrimp from his employer. Thibodeaux also confirmed to CPSO detectives that he committed the burglary and theft of another restaurant on May 24, which is currently being investigated by LCPD.

Thibodeaux was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft under $500; simple burglary; theft over $500; and simple criminal damage to property.

Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $32,500.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office's investigations are continuing with more arrests possible. CPSO Detective James Leubner is the lead investigator on this case.

###