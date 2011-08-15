Astros Sale Held Up - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Astros Sale Held Up

NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball has postponed a vote to

approve the proposed sale of the Houston Astros from Drayton McLane

to Jim Crane.

The $680 million agreement was reached May 16, and owners had

anticipated a vote when they meet Thursday in Cooperstown.

The commissioner's office said Monday "the standard due

diligence that must be completed before any transaction of this

magnitude can close remains ongoing."

