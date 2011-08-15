Astros Sale Held Up

NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball has postponed a vote to
approve the proposed sale of the Houston Astros from Drayton McLane
to Jim Crane.
The $680 million agreement was reached May 16, and owners had
anticipated a vote when they meet Thursday in Cooperstown.
The commissioner's office said Monday "the standard due
diligence that must be completed before any transaction of this
magnitude can close remains ongoing."
