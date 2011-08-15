McNeese State Football Preview

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - Given Matt Viator's results since he
took over as McNeese State head coach in 2006, it seems the only
question is whether the Cowboys will finish first or second in the
Southland Conference.
McNeese has never finished worse than second in the Viator era,
and this season the Cowboys were picked first in a preseason poll
of the league's coaches.
Viator says preseason polls mean little, but high expectations
are good.
Last season, McNeese went 6-5 and finished second in the
conference behind Stephen F. Austin.
The Cowboys have only four starters back each on offense and
defense in 2011, but their returning players include six
All-Southland Conference selections and a number of returning
lettermen who showed promise in 2010.
