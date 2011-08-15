McNeese State Football Preview

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - Given Matt Viator's results since he

took over as McNeese State head coach in 2006, it seems the only

question is whether the Cowboys will finish first or second in the

Southland Conference.

McNeese has never finished worse than second in the Viator era,

and this season the Cowboys were picked first in a preseason poll

of the league's coaches.

Viator says preseason polls mean little, but high expectations

are good.

Last season, McNeese went 6-5 and finished second in the

conference behind Stephen F. Austin.

The Cowboys have only four starters back each on offense and

defense in 2011, but their returning players include six

All-Southland Conference selections and a number of returning

lettermen who showed promise in 2010.