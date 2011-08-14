Motorcycle Safety Instructors teach novice riders, classes held next month

A motorcycle training course was held today for the basic rider. Louisiana State Police Motorcycle Safety Instructors, Gary Stewart and Rodd Polk, were stressing the point of learning all parts of a motorcycle and safety techniques.

For more information head to the www.lsp.org/motorcycle.html

Taken from Louisiana State Police websites:

Basic Rider Course

This 15.5-hour course is designed for the beginning motorcycle operator with emphasis on the special skills and mental attitude necessary for navigating safely in traffic. Classroom instruction is followed by practical exercises, which are usually divided into two sessions on Saturday and Sunday in a controlled, off-street environment.

Motorcycles used in Basic Rider Course may not exceed 550cc.

Training Cost: $25

Motorcycle Reservation Fee: $75 (if not using personally owned motorcycle)