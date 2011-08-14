Tournament of the Stars Classic held at Civic Center - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Tournament of the Stars Classic held at Civic Center

Photo from: Tournamentofstars.com Photo from: Tournamentofstars.com
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Basketball players from across the country converged on the Lake Charles Civic Center this weekend for the annual Tournament of the Stars Classic.

Tournament of the Stars is a nonprofit organization that hosts sporting and educational events to raise money for deserving high school students who are preparing for college.

Former MSU basketball great Harold McReynolds founded Tournament of the Stars in 1996. He said the classic, which is held the second weekend in August of every year, is one of the largest Pro-Am basketball tournaments in the South.

"You'll see some stars you don't normally see and we give away, we give back. I think that's the most important thing," said McReynolds.

Among the athletes looking to give back was former Washington-Marion basketball star Tena Matthews, who just wrapped up her third year as a professional basketball player overseas.

Matthews, who has started her own foundation to assist young athletes, said her goal was to inspire youth to overcome their challenges.

"You have to understand that obstacles are going to be in your path, but you're got to understand that those are tests," said Matthews. "You have to get over them. You have to pass those tests, just like tests in school."

The weekend's events concluded with a gala to honor local individuals and businesses for their community service.

All money raised from the gala will go to four local high school students to help them pay for college.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For more information, visit the Tournament of the Stars website.

For more information about the Tena Matthews foundation, visit the Tena Matthews Foundation online.

