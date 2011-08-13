Local roller derby team announces first home bout

The ladies of Lake Charles' premier roller derby team, Flat Out Roller Derby are ready for their debut home bout, August 21 at 5 p.m. at Skate City in Lake Charles.

The following is a press release from Flat Out Roller Derby:

Lake Charles, LA – Lake Charles' premier roller derby team, Flat Out Roller Derby is pleased to announce their debut home bout, Summer Shoven!

The bout, against the Rockin' Roller Girls of Alexandria will take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 21 at Skate City on Nelson Road. The "Fastest Women on 8 Wheels," invite you to come check out the most entertaining women's sport around.

Roller Derby is the women's roller skating sport that is seeing a modern-day revival after taking the national sports stage in the 70s. Each team has between 14 and 16 players, with five players on the track at a time. Four of them are "blockers," while there is one "jammer," who is responsible for scoring the team's points. Each "jam" lasts two minutes, and each half lasting 30 minutes.

Tickets for the bout are $10, and may be purchased from any team member, or at the door. A portion of the proceeds raised at the bout will go to benefit homeless dogs at 4 Paws dog rescue. Interested in giving Roller Derby a try? Flat Out is always recruiting new members, to skate on the team, but referees are always needed also. For more information on the team, you can find them on Facebook!