Shreveport community pays honor to fallen Navy Seal

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Louisiana Patriot Guard Riders joined the community to pay tribute to Chief Petty Officer Robert Reeves. The Navy SEAL from Shreveport was one of 30 U.S. servicemen killed when insurgents shot down the U.S. Army Chinook helicopter in Afghanistan.

A memorial for Reeves was scheduled for this Saturday, August 13th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Cathedral Church in Shreveport. The Patriot Riders lined the church walkways with American flags and fellow patriots.

CPO Reeves graduated from Caddo Magnet High in 1997 and attended LSU for a year before joining the Navy. He served as a member of the Naval Special Warfare Development Group.

His good friend, high school classmate and fellow Navy SEAL, Jonas Kelsall, also died in that helicopter crash. The Kelsall family now lives in California but is currently working on arranging a memorial for him in Shreveport.