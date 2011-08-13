Saints' Patrick Injured

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Saints rookie cornerback Johnny Patrick has

left New Orleans' preseason opener against San Francisco with an

apparent knee injury.

Trainers were looking at Patrick's right knee behind the Saints'

bench during the second half of Friday night's exhibition game

before the former Louisville standout was taken from the sideline

on a cart.

Patrick, selected with one of the Saints' two third-round picks

last April, was credited with three tackles in his pro debut.

Saints officials did not provide immediate word on Patrick's

condition.